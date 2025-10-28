2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 4

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays World Series Game 4

Run Line Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 29 12:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dodgers failed to cover the run line on Monday in what ended up being an 18-inning marathon, but I'm willing to go back to the well with Shohei Ohtani taking the mound tonight.

Outside of a mini-slump at the plate that's way back in the rearview mirror, Ohtani has been nothing short of brilliant in these playoffs, and that includes two strong showings on the mound. Ohtani has gone six innings in both postseason starts while posting an absurd 1.92 SIERA and 42.2% strikeout rate. In the regular season, he produced a 2.67 SIERA and 33.0% K rate over 14 starts.

Shane Bieber will take the mound for Toronto, and his playoff results have been mixed at best. Although he had a quality start in Game 3 of the ALCS, he's otherwise failed to make it through four innings in his other two outings. The underlying numbers have still been positive, but Bieber's Statcast metrics were quite shaky in the regular season, as he put up a 4.57 xERA with worrisome marks in barrel rate (12.3%) and hard-hit rate (48.2%).

Outside of a nearly flawless outing from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, Los Angeles' starters have come back down to earth in this series, but I still have faith in Ohtani keeping up his Superman act. If Ohtani does his thing on the mound, and he and the rest of the Dodgers' lineup can get to Bieber, they should be able to get the cover this time around.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Will Smith +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bieber has shown reverse splits this year, giving Will Smith a better shot at having a strong night at the plate.

Bieber produced just a 19.0% strikeout rate in same-handed matchups across seven regular season starts, and six of the eight home runs he allowed came in the split. This coincided with allowing as .389 xwOBA versus that handedness, a far cry from the .288 xwOBA he allowed to lefties.

While Smith has been overshadowed by some of his teammates this postseason -- most notably some guy named Ohtani -- he's produced an excellent .299 xBA, a mark that would've placed him in 96th percentile in the regular season. Speaking of the regular season, Smith was a standout in 2025, recording a .386 xwOBA (94th percentile), and coming in at the 75th percentile or better in all of barrel rate, hard-hit rate, average exit velocity, xBA, and xSLG.

Bieber doesn't issue many walks (5.1% rate versus righties), further aiding Smith in this market, and Toronto's bullpen hasn't exactly been lights out in the playoffs, too. Smith has recorded 2+ total bases in two of the last four games, and he has a good chance to do it again tonight.

