3 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Blue Jays Game 7

Playoff baseball is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays World Series Game 7

First 5 Innings Run Line First 5 Innings Run Line Los Angeles Dodgers -0.5 +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

At this point, we've established these two teams are pretty even. They've won on both fields. They've won with a variety of pitching matchups. This game, in my opinion, comes down to the moment, and I don't expect the Dodgers to be afraid of the moment.

Shohei Ohtani has lived his life in it, so putting him on the bump in a do-or-die Game 7 is pretty wise. Ohtani has been somewhat unlucky to post a 6.00 ERA in the World Series, but his skill-interactive ERA (3.23 SIERA) has been much better. He's allowed a mere 16.7% hard-hit rate, and I prefer that to living and dying with swings and misses in this spot.

On the other side, Max Scherzer's 6.23 ERA in the Fall Classic is deserved, per a 5.72 SIERA. 71.4% of the balls against him have been sky-bound, which is how he's allowed 4.15 HR/9 through the one start.

It would be cinematic for the Dodgers' embattled bullpen -- though potentially bolstered by a Clayton Kershaw or Blake Snell appearance -- to have to fight off one last Blue Jays charge, but it feels Toronto let baseball's juggernaut off the hook last night. That's encapsulated in L.A.'s -146 odds to lift the trophy, but I'll take -125 on this extreme pitching edge to stake them to an early lead.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Max Muncy +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

At this point, we're throwing darts on who this game's hero might be. It has been Ohtani or Freddie Freeman for Los Angeles in previous chances, but could an unheralded member of this run finally show up when they need him most?

Max Muncy is hitting just .125 in the series, and his OPS (.514) has been pretty uncharacteristic to not even early a boatload of free passes. Tell me...why is Muncy the third-likeliest hitter to go deep tonight as he's struggling to even make contact?

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Max Muncy +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think it's because he's got a supreme matchup to right the wrongs. Scherzer let up 2.45 HR/9 to lefties this season, and Muncy slugged .514 against them with 26 extra-base hits in 308 plate appearances (PAs).

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections have Muncy recording 1.84 median total bases and 0.28 median HRs. Those projections, respectively, imply closer to -122 odds for his bases prop and +309 odds for a bomb.

Can Muncy cap an injury-plagued year as the hero? Hey, this wouldn't be the first time baseball seemed to write the...Hollywood...ending.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.