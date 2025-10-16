2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 4 of the ALCS: Blue Jays at Mariners

The MLB postseason is heating up.

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Toronto Blue Jays face the Seattle Mariners.

Betting Picks for Blue Jays at Mariners ALCS Game 4

Betting Picks for Blue Jays at Mariners ALCS Game 4

Game 3 was all Jays. I see the Mariners bouncing back today.

Toronto's offense flexed its muscles last night, beating up on George Kirby. Tonight, Seattle is giving the ball to Luis Castillo, and his dominance versus right-handed hitters should come in handy against George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. In the regular season, Castillo held righties to a .255 wOBA with a 25.2% K rate in the split. He was also lights out at home, with hitters recording a mere .258 wOBA against him in Seattle.

Max Scherzer is going for Toronto. Left off the roster for the Divisional Round, Scherzer seems to be running on fumes at this point in his career, and he struggled to a 4.26 SIERA in the regular season. He gave up a 54.2% fly-ball rate and 2.01 dingers per nine.

With Seattle holding the pitching advantage, the Mariners are the side I'm backing in Game 4.

I'm going back to Josh Naylor again. Naylor didn't come through last night in this market, but this shapes up as an even better spot for him.

Scherzer had a 5.14 xFIP against lefties this year while surrendering 2.45 homers per nine and a .352 wOBA in the split. Yes, please.

With the platoon advantage, Naylor put up a .361 wOBA and 38.2% hard-hit rate. He's not too bad against lefties, either, posting a .328 wOBA versus southpaws -- so he can hold his own if he finds himself in a lefty-lefty matchup against the Jays' bullpen.

Slotted right behind Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, Naylor is in a nice spot in the lineup for RBI chances.

