2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 5

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Blue Jays World Series Game 5

Blake Snell - Strikeouts Blake Snell Under Oct 30 12:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Blake Snell was lights out in these playoffs before running into this Toronto buzzsaw in Game 1, so a bounce-back performance can't be ruled out. However, even with that in mind, reaching seven or more strikeouts will be an uphill battle against this lineup.

In the postseason, the Blue Jays have recorded a minuscule 16.2% strikeout rate, which is easily the lowest among the 12 playoff teams despite doing so over the largest sample (623 plate appearances). This isn't a fluke, either, as their active roster posted the best overall strikeout rate in the regular season (16.7%), and they also put up the best K rate versus left-handers (17.4%).

While Snell has logged a 33.3% strikeout rate this postseason and produced a 28.3% clip in the regular season, he tallied just four punchouts over five innings in Game 1. He also issued three walks, a quick way to drive up a pitch count, and free passes have been a problem throughout his career (10.9% career walk rate).

Even in Yoshinobu Yamamoto's brilliant Game 2 performance, it took him a complete game to reach eight strikeouts. This is simply a hard lineup to get swings and misses out of, and Snell figures to have a difficult time hitting this over.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has felt pretty inevitable at the plate in these playoffs, and being able to back him to record two or more total bases at almost even money is mighty enticing.

Guerrero leads the team with an absurd 248 wRC+ in the postseason, which is backed by team-high marks in xwOBA (.487), xBA (.385), and xSLG (.722). Among postseason participants with at least 30 plate appearances, he's inside the top three in all four metrics.

This has all come while Guerrero has posted just a 6.8% strikeout rate, good for the postseason's fourth-best mark in that sample.

Guerrero has recorded 2+ total bases in 10 of his 15 playoff games this season, including 7 of his last 9. Even with the tough matchup versus Snell to start this one, it's worth jumping on board Guerrero's heater, particularly with the Dodgers' bullpen looking vulnerable in the later innings.

