MLB Strikeout Props Today: 5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/30/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Freddy Peralta Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Brandon Woodruff Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Framber Valdez Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Blue Jays at Twins, 7:40 PM ET

Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Kevin Gausman Over Apr 30 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kevin Gausman has thrown three quality starts in five outings, pitching to a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 38:6 K:BB over 35 innings. T

Gausman opened the 2026 season with 11 strikeouts in his first start against the Athletics, then followed up with 10 strikeouts against Colorado in his second outing. Through two starts, he had already totaled 21 strikeouts and was on his way to establishing himself as one of the most dominant early-season performers in the American League. Those back-to-back double-digit performances reflect his arsenal operating at its most deceptive, when hitters are seeing his release point for the first time and his forkball generates the kind of vertical movement that produces whiff rates well above league average.

The matchup against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday night is favorable for strikeout accumulation. The Twins enter with a lineup that while capable — featuring Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers, and a productive middle order — has not been an elite strikeout-suppressing unit against right-handed power arms in 2026. Gausman's four-seam fastball-forkball combination creates the same elite swing-and-miss production that it has against AL lineups all season, and his 9.7 K/9 rate confirms he is generating punch-outs at the rate required to exceed 5.5 in a start.

The one complicating factor is that Gausman's recent starts have produced lower strikeout totals — five, four and three — as he worked against more patient lineups. But I think his K output can bounce back against Minnesota.

Cardinals at Pirates, 12:35 PM ET

Paul Skenes - Strikeouts Paul Skenes Over Apr 30 4:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Paul Skenes has been dominant for over a month — carrying the historic pedigree of the unanimous 2025 NL Cy Young winner who posted a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts last season into a 2026 stretch that reflects a return to his elite form.

The matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday is a solid one, and Skenes' 2026 advanced metrics from Baseball Savant show an average exit velocity of 85 mph against him, a hard-hit rate of just 28.6%, a .210 wOBA, and a barrel rate of only 4.3% — all reflecting elite contact suppression that generates weak contact and swing-and-miss at rates consistent with his Cy Young profile.

The 6.5 threshold sits well below his career per-game average and below even his somewhat suppressed 2026 per-game figure. He struck out five batters in just four innings in his rain-shortened start against the Rays while throwing only 64 pitches — the only start where his pitch count was limited.

Nationals at Mets, 1:10 PM ET

Freddy Peralta - Strikeouts Freddy Peralta Over Apr 30 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Freddy Peralta most recently he struck out eight batters in 5.2 innings against the Rockies — a season-high performance that demonstrated his stuff is there even when his results have been disappointing. That eight-strikeout performance is the most important data point on his board entering Thursday's start against the Washington Nationals.

Peralta has 36 strikeouts through his first six starts of 2026 — a per-game average of exactly 6.0 — meaning the 5.5 threshold requires a performance at his season average. After an eight-strikeout start in his most recent outing, the trajectory of his performance is moving upward. His strikeout rate was at the lowest of his career entering his most recent start, but he improved it substantially with eight Ks in 5.2 innings, and his fastball velocity was back up near his 2025 level.

The matchup against the Nationals on Thursday is the most favorable on Peralta's 2026 schedule. Washington has not demonstrated consistent plate discipline against right-handed power arms, and Peralta's four-seam fastball-curveball combination should help him have a lot of success.

Miles Mikolas on the opposing mound can create a game script where the Mets' lineup will score runs, and that can help keep Peralta in the game for six-plus innings where his strikeout total can accumulate.

Diamondbacks at Brewers, 1:40 PM ET

Brandon Woodruff - Strikeouts Brandon Woodruff Under Apr 30 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandon Woodruff has one of the lowest K/9 rates of his career at 7.2 through 28.2 innings. For context, Woodruff averaged 10.03 K/9 in 2023 and has consistently been a 200-strikeout-caliber pitcher throughout his career. The 2026 version is generating grounders and soft contact rather than swing-and-miss, and his per-start strikeout average of 4.0 sits just below Thursday's 4.5 threshold.

This decline in Woodruff's strikeout production is not a recent-game variance issue — it reflects a consistent trend throughout 2026. His pitch mix has shifted toward more sinker usage, and the whiff rate on his curveball has declined from its elite 2023 and 2024 levels. A pitcher who is generating 7.2 K/9 — his lowest mark in four seasons — needs a single-game outlier performance to clear 4.5 strikeouts in a start.

The Arizona Diamondbacks matchup does not provide that spark. Arizona's lineup features several right-handed contact hitters who profile as ground-ball-producing opponents rather than strikeout targets, which aligns precisely with the type of weak-contact outcomes Woodruff has been generating this season.

Tigers at Braves, 12:15 PM ET

Framber Valdez - Strikeouts Framber Valdez Under Apr 30 4:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Framber Valdez enters Thursday's start at the Atlanta Braves with a 3.41 ERA, an xERA of 3.93, and a 3.80 FIP. Those are quality numbers reflecting a pitcher in good form — but Valdez's strikeout production has never been a primary driver of his success, and the 4.5-K threshold asks him to exceed his per-game average from an entire career spent primarily generating weak contact through his sinker-curveball combination rather than accumulating swinging strikes.

Throughout his career with Houston, Valdez has consistently ranked near the bottom third of qualified MLB starters in K/9 rate despite having gobs of success. His pitching model is built around ground balls and double plays, not swing-and-miss production. In 2025, his final season with the Astros, he averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings — and his 2026 numbers suggest he has maintained that same ground-ball-first approach in his first season with the Detroit Tigers.

This is also a tough matchup as Atlanta boasts one of baseball's elite offenses, so they have the ability to make it a short day for Valdez.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.