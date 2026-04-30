NRFI Best Bets Today: 3 MLB NRFI Picks for Thursday 4/30/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Cardinals vs. Pirates NRFI

Tigers vs. Braves NRFI

Nationals vs. Mets NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick -- Cardinals at Pirates

Hunter Dobbins vs. Paul Skenes (12:35 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 30 4:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The cleanest NRFI on Thursday's entire slate begins with this: Paul Skenes' first-inning profile is the best in the National League.

Skenes owns a 3.27 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 22 innings in 2026 while going five consecutive starts without allowing more than one earned run. His first-inning performance is the cornerstone of that run suppression. His four-seam fastball sits at 100.2 mph in the opening frame — before any fatigue reduction — and the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup seeing it cold for the first time in the game creates the largest reaction-time disadvantage of any moment in the start. Skenes' 2026 advanced metrics show a barrel rate against him of just 4.3% and a hard-hit rate of 28.6% — contact suppression numbers that are most dramatic in first-at-bat situations when hitters have no prior game-day exposure to his arm.

The Cardinals' top-of-order lineup in the first inning will face Skenes cold, and the Splinker — his hybrid splitter-sinker that tunnels off the four-seam for 40-plus feet before dropping — generates its highest whiff rates against first-time-in-the-game at-bats. In five 2026 starts, Skenes has not allowed a first-inning run when his command has been sharp, and PNC Park's cool afternoon air provides ideal conditions for his pitch movement.

On the opposite side, Hunter Dobbins is making his season debut on Thursday, pitching for St. Louis. Dobbins has a 52.3% ground-ball rate in Triple-A this year, which can help him prevent extra-base hits, and the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense is nothing to be super scared of.

NRFI Pick 2 -- Tigers at Braves

Framber Valdez vs. Bryce Elder (12:15 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 30 4:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Thursday's early afternoon game in Atlanta provides the second compelling NRFI, driven by two pitchers whose profiles consistently suppress first-inning run scoring through ground-ball contact and early-count efficiency.

Framber Valdez enters Thursday with a 3.41 ERA and a ground-ball-first approach that has defined his entire career. His sinker generates weak contact immediately from the first pitch — the opening frame is where his velocity is at its peak and where cold Atlanta hitters are least prepared to recognize the late movement on his pitches. Valdez's career first-inning ERA is significantly better than his full-game mark because his sinker generates ground-ball outs efficiently before his command deteriorates in later innings under higher pitch counts. The Atlanta Braves' lineup — while featuring Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson at the top — has not been an aggressive first-pitch swinging team historically, meaning Valdez can work quickly and cleanly through the first frame.

Bryce Elder provides the other half of this NRFI, and his numbers are exceptional: a 1.95 ERA, an xERA of 2.85, and a 3.13 FIP through his first starts of 2026. Elder is a ground-ball pitcher in the same mold as Valdez — he wins through sinker-heavy approaches and induced weak contact rather than swing-and-miss. His first-inning ERA throughout his career has been among the lowest of any Atlanta starter, and his ability to generate weak grounders immediately from the first batter means the meh Detroit Tigers' lineup is in a tough spot early on.

NRFI Pick 3 -- Nationals at Mets

Miles Mikolas vs. Freddy Peralta (1:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 30 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The value NRFI on Thursday's board is at Citi Field, where Freddy Peralta's first-inning dominance provides the primary foundation and Mikolas' veteran control offers a reasonable supporting argument.

Peralta came off his best start of the season in his most recent outing, striking out eight batters in 5.2 innings while returning his fastball velocity to near 2025 levels. His opening-frame profile is a reflection of that improved velocity — his four-seam fastball in the first inning of any start generates its peak ride-up-in-the-zone action before fatigue affects his arm angle and release point. Against the Washington Nationals' lineup in the first frame, cold hitters seeing his fastball fresh are more susceptible to swinging through elevated pitches than they will be later when they have established their timing.

Washington enters Thursday after crushing the New York Mets 14-2 on Wednesday with 15 hits and six extra-base hits in a dominant offensive performance. Notably, however, dominant team offensive performances are not predictive of first-inning scoring — the Nationals' 14-run game was built across multiple innings, not through a first-inning explosion. Their lineup approach against quality arms like Peralta has been patient rather than aggressive, making early runs against a power right-hander unlikely even coming off a high-run offensive game.

Miles Mikolas on the other side provides acceptable first-inning support. While his overall ERA is inflated and his full-game performance has been inconsistent, Mikolas has career first-inning numbers that reflect a veteran command pitcher who uses location and pitch mix to get through the first three outs before his overall command and spin consistency declines under fatigue. The Mets' lineup — despite their 10-20 record — features individual bats capable of scoring quickly, but their team-wide struggles and cold Citi Field afternoon conditions suggest a slow start is more likely than a first-inning explosion.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.