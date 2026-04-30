3 Best NHL Bets Today 4/30/26: Top Playoff Picks, NHL Odds and Predictions for Every Game

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Minnesota Wild Moneyline

Oilers vs. Ducks Over 6.5

Edmonton Oilers Moneyline

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Bet #1: Wild vs. Stars -- Wild Moneyline

Moneyline Minnesota Wild Apr 30 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this bet stands out:

The Minnesota Wild enter this matchup as a slight home favorite, and that’s justified by both situational and stylistic edges.

Key factors:

Home-ice advantage in a tight series: In playoff hockey, last change matters—Minnesota can dictate matchups against the Dallas Stars’ top scoring lines.

In playoff hockey, last change matters—Minnesota can dictate matchups against the Dallas Stars’ top scoring lines. Even matchup historically, but Wild trending up: The teams split the regular season series, but Minnesota’s underlying metrics (expected goals, defensive structure) have improved late in the year.

The teams split the regular season series, but Minnesota’s underlying metrics (expected goals, defensive structure) have improved late in the year. Game script favors Minnesota: The Wild thrive in low-event, structured games, which are typical in elimination scenarios.

Advanced insight:

Dallas has been one of the league’s top teams overall, but playoff betting often hinges on situational edges, not season-long dominance. The Wild’s defensive system reduces high-danger chances—exactly what neutralizes Dallas’ top-end offensive talent.

Bet #2: Oilers vs. Ducks -- Over 6.5 Goals

Total Goals Over May 1 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this bet stands out:

This is my favorite over/under play on the board. The line is set at 6.5 goals, and everything about this matchup screams offense.

Key factors:

Defensive weaknesses on both sides: The Anaheim Ducks ranked near the bottom in expected goals against and save percentage, while the Edmonton Oilers have struggled with consistent goaltending.

The Anaheim Ducks ranked near the bottom in expected goals against and save percentage, while the Edmonton Oilers have struggled with consistent goaltending. High-danger chances galore: Both teams allow quality looks, not just volume.

Advanced insight:

Even in earlier games of this series, there were defensive issues for Anaheim and inconsistent goaltending for Edmonton. That combination favors overs—especially with elite offensive talent like Edmonton’s top line driving pace.

Bet #3: Oilers vs. Ducks -- Oilers Moneyline

Moneyline Edmonton Oilers May 1 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this bet stands out:

Edmonton is a moderate road favorite, and they deserve it based on overall team quality and matchup advantages.

Key factors:

Superior offensive ceiling: Edmonton’s top-end talent gives them the highest single-game upside in this matchup.

Edmonton’s top-end talent gives them the highest single-game upside in this matchup. Anaheim’s defensive profile is poor: Bottom-tier metrics in expected goals against and high-danger chances allowed.

Bottom-tier metrics in expected goals against and high-danger chances allowed. Playoff experience edge: Edmonton has been in deeper playoff runs, which matters in elimination scenarios.

Advanced insight:

While Edmonton’s goaltending is shaky, Anaheim’s systemic defensive issues are worse. Additionally, Edmonton’s structured play—while imperfect—is still more reliable than Anaheim’s chaotic defensive zone coverage.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.