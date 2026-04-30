Knicks vs. Hawks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Top Bets at a Glance

Hawks +2.5

CJ McCollum Over 19.5 Points

Jalen Johnson Over 5.5 Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Knicks vs. Hawks Props and Betting Picks for Game 6

Spread Betting Atlanta Hawks Apr 30 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Knicks are just 10-19 ATS as road favorites this season — a 34.5% cover rate that stands as one of the worst road chalk records in the NBA. State Farm Arena in an elimination game is exactly the environment that has tormented New York as a road favorite throughout this season.

The home atmosphere matters for this Atlanta Hawks team. McCollum is a much better shooter at State Farm Arena, knocking down more than 40% of his triples there, compared to just 34% on the road. Game 5 was his worst game of the playoffs — he scored just six points on 3-for-10 shooting with four turnovers at Madison Square Garden, arguably the worst game he played as a Hawk.

That performance was an outlier, not a talent regression. His production should rebound, and that can help the Hawks cover or win.

CJ McCollum - Points CJ McCollum Over Apr 30 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McCollum's scoring prop has varied throughout this series, and his usage rate this postseason sits at 33.1% — the highest on the Hawks and 9.3 percentage points above Jalen Johnson's usage clip. Coach Quin Snyder has made McCollum the unambiguous offensive engine of this team in the playoffs.

In Game 5, McCollum scored just six points and hit zero threes. The tactical issues that plagued Atlanta in Game 5 — specifically the pairing of Dyson Daniels with a non-shooting center — are correctable adjustments that coach Snyder can make coming home. With McCollum in his own building, fully focused after his worst performance of the series, the bounce-back over 19.5 is the side I want to be on.

The positive correlation between legs one and two: McCollum scoring 19-plus points means Atlanta's offense is flowing efficiently, which is the same game state that enables the Hawks to keep the game close enough to cover the 2.5-point spread.

Jalen Johnson - Assists Jalen Johnson Over Apr 30 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists during the regular season, giving the Hawks a high-octane offensive option whose playmaking creates the secondary opportunities that Atlanta's offense needs. In this series, Johnson has been the glue player — his combined plus-minus of +14.7 leads all Hawks, and his willingness to facilitate rather than just score has been the engine of Atlanta's best offensive possessions.

In a home elimination game where McCollum is operating as the primary scorer, Johnson functions as both a screener and the secondary playmaker who pulls the defense into rotations. When the Hawks run their best half-court offense, Johnson typically generates assists through his processing of pick-and-roll actions and his willingness to make the extra pass.

This leg correlates with the first two, and we could even get some JJ assists that lead to McCollum buckets.

SGP Odds at Publication: +370

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

