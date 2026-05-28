MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Chris Sale Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Spencer Arrighetti Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Pick #1: Chris Sale Over 7.5 Strikeouts — ATL @ BOS, 4:10 PM ET

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The Pitcher

Chris Sale is operating at an elite level in 2026. The 37-year-old left-hander enters Thursday's start with a 7-3 record, 1.89 ERA, and 0.87 WHIP — figures that rank among the best in the National League. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in nine of his 10 starts this season. His last four starts produced strikeout totals of 8, 7, 11, and 8, giving him 34 punchouts over that stretch. At a rate of 8.5 strikeouts per game across those outings, the 7.5 line is below his recent ceiling.

The Arsenal

Sale's elite slider-changeup combination generates swing-and-miss at an extraordinary rate for a pitcher in his late 30s. His ability to locate the slider below the zone to right-handed hitters and tunnel the changeup off it has kept his whiff rate among the best in the NL. His K/9 of 10.5 ranks in the top 10 among qualified starters.

The Matchup

Sale faces the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Boston is having a brutal 2026 season — they sit at 23-31, rank 29th in runs per game (3.7), and carry a .696 team OPS on the year. The Red Sox lineup is missing Roman Anthony (injured), further depleting their already-struggling offense. Without Anthony, Boston's top of the order loses its best on-base threat.

Historical Context

Sale has pitched against Boston across his career multiple times and is no stranger to Fenway. That should benefit him today.

Pick #2: Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts — CHC @ PIT, 6:40 PM ET

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The Pitcher

Paul Skenes is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and one of the most overwhelming arms in baseball. In 2026, he enters Thursday at 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and a 0.91 WHIP. After an opening day disaster (five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Mets), Skenes has been one of the most dominant pitchers on the planet. He's allowed a total of two combined earned runs across his last four starts with at least 7 Ks in three of those starts.

The K-Rate

Skenes' strikeout rate is at 29.4% over his last seven starts, a span that includes an outlier game of just two Ks last time out. He's had at least seven Ks in five of his past six starts.

The Matchup

Skenes faces the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Chicago's lineup includes Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, Alex Bregman, and Michael Busch — a capable group, but one that has historically been exploitable by high-velocity, high-spin pitchers. Skenes' sweeper-fastball combination creates a two-plane swing-and-miss problem. Hitters trying to gear up for the fastball get buried by the sweeper; hitters sitting on the breaking ball get blown away.

Cubs vs. Skenes History

The Cubs have seen Skenes multiple times across his career and have struggled — he threw six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against Chicago in just his second MLB start in May 2024, and has continued to dominate them.

Pick #3: Spencer Arrighetti Over 5.5 Strikeouts — HOU @ TEX, 8:05 PM ET

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The Pitcher

Spencer Arrighetti has been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball in 2026. The 26-year-old right-hander enters Thursday with a 6-1 record, a 1.32 ERA, and a strikeout total that has risen steadily across his last four starts. He has posted five, five, eight, and five strikeouts in recent outings, and his arsenal — featuring a plus fastball, sharp slider, and an improving split-finger — generates consistent swing-and-miss. His season xwOBA allowed of .268 confirms that opponents are making weak contact when they do put the ball in play.

Recent Dominance

Arrighetti hasn't given up a run over his last two starts, allowing a measly three hits in that time. He's let up more than one earned run in just one of his seven outings this season.

The Matchup

Arrighetti faces the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field — one of the best parks for pitchers. Texas has the 10th-highest K rate and sits just 23rd in wOBA. It's a fantastic matchup.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.