Arsenal vs. PSG Picks: Best Bets for the Champions League Final

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Champions League Final takes place at noon ET on Saturday, May 30th. The match pits Arsenal versus PSG.

Sporting Life's Jake Osgathorpe is here to break it all down and give you the best bets for the big game.

All soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Champions League Final Picks and Prediction: PSG vs Arsenal

Arsenal have a huge chance to cap a fantastic season by winning the Champions League against reigning holders PSG.

It’s surprising to see the Gunners priced as underdogs here, with the matchup likely to suit Mikel Arteta’s side perfectly given Arsenal remain arguably the best defensive team in Europe, being well capable of disrupting PSG’s free-flowing attack.

That showed in last year’s two-legged semi-final meeting, where despite missing four key starters Arsenal won the xG battle 4.54 to 2.90 only to lose 3-1 on aggregate.

This time, the Gunners arrive fully healthy and with far greater depth.

PSG have scored freely in recent knockout rounds, but their finishing has massively overperformed underlying numbers, with PSG scoring 18 goals from just 8.4 expected goals across six games.

Against Arsenal’s defensive structure, those chances should be far harder to create.

Under 2.5 goals rates the best bet here, with Arsenal unlikely to let this game become an end-to-end style match. Six of the last seven Champions League finals have gone under the total.

The bigger odds available for Arsenal to keep a clean sheet are worth a look, too, given just how strong the Gunners are at the back. They’ve kept four clean sheets in their last five UCL knockout games.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.