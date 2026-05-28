Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 Picks, Odds & Predictions: NBA Playoffs Best Bets May 28, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder arrive in San Antonio on Thursday night one win away from their second consecutive NBA Finals appearance. The San Antonio Spurs, facing elimination at Frost Bank Center, are counting on a bounce-back performance from Victor Wembanyama after a 4-of-15 shooting night in Game 5. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Injury Report — Game 6 For Oklahoma City, Ajay Mitchell is out with a right soleus strain. Jalen Williams is listed as questionable after missing Games 3, 4, and 5 with a left hamstring strain. Jalen Williams played just seven minutes in Game 2 before re-aggravating the injury. Despite playing without two of their top three scorers for most of this series, the Thunder still hold a 3-2 lead. The Spurs enter with a clean injury report.

Series How We Got Here

This Western Conference Finals has been one of the most entertaining playoff series in recent memory. The Spurs won an instant classic in double overtime in Game 1, with Victor Wembanyama posting 41 points and 24 rebounds — a performance that put his name alongside Wilt Chamberlain in the record books. Oklahoma City took Games 2 and 3 on their home floor, then San Antonio responded with a dominant 103-82 blowout in Game 4 to even the series. That brought us to Tuesday's Game 5, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, Alex Caruso added 22 off the bench, and the Thunder held Wembanyama to 20 points on 4-of-15 shooting to go up 3-2.

Game Location Winner Score Total G1 OKC Spurs 125–118 (2OT) 243 G2 OKC Thunder 122–113 235 G3 San Antonio Thunder 123–108 231 G4 San Antonio Spurs 103–82 185 G5 OKC Thunder 127–114 241 G6 San Antonio TBD Tonight 219.5

Step 1 Matchup Dynamics

Oklahoma City's defensive scheme has been built around taking Wembanyama out of his comfort zones. The Thunder rotate Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alex Caruso as paint protectors and contest every catch in the post. In Games 2 and 3, OKC forced Wembanyama to attempt 12 threes combined after just two in Game 1. In Game 4, Wembanyama recognized the scheme and attacked the paint aggressively, resulting in 14 points at the rim and 33 total. In Game 5, OKC resumed their scheme and the Spurs' star reverted to perimeter shots, going 0-of-5 from three and missing enough mid-range looks to finish at 40.2% from the field as a team.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said directly after Game 5 that Wembanyama needs to take more than 15 shots and score more than 20 points in Game 6 for San Antonio to survive. That is the central question for this game.

Step 2 Historical Trends

82% Teams winning G5

win the series 6–0 OKC all-time after

taking 3-2 lead 20–6 Spurs SU after

a loss this season 32–8 Spurs home record

in regular season

History is firmly on Oklahoma City's side here. The Thunder, specifically, are 6-0 in their franchise history when taking a 3-2 lead in a series that was previously tied 2-2. San Antonio's best argument against history is their own home court. The Spurs have won all but one of their home playoff games this year when Wembanyama finishes the game. The Spurs also have a 20-6 straight-up record this season when coming off a loss.

Step 3 Line & Value Assessment

San Antonio is set as a 3.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, with a game total of 219.5. The Spurs are favored almost entirely because of home-court advantage and the desperation narrative. This is only the seventh time all season the Thunder have been listed as road underdogs, and they are 2-1 against the spread in those scenarios. Jalen Williams' injury status at questionable is worth monitoring, but the Thunder have been without both Williams and Mitchell for the majority of this series and are still winning.

Pick 1 Spread Bet

Best Bet · Spread Oklahoma City Thunder +3.5 -118 The case for taking the Thunder with the points here is straightforward. San Antonio's spread record at home this postseason is 5-3, meaning they have not been great cover bets even with the crowd behind them. OKC is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season with SGA active, and the Thunder's road record throughout this playoff run has been remarkably strong. The bigger factor is what OKC has shown this series without their two key injured players. Jared McCain, who entered as a fill-in starter, scored 20 points in Game 5 in his first career playoff start. Alex Caruso has had five 20-point games off the bench over the last two postseasons. The depth that Oklahoma City carries is genuinely elite, and it does not shrink in pressure environments. The Thunder have not lost back-to-back games in the playoffs over the last two seasons. Games 4 and 5 are the perfect example — after getting blown out in San Antonio, they came home and won by 13. On the Spurs' side, this is a team that went 0-of-5 from three with Wembanyama in Game 5 and watched De'Aaron Fox and Wembanyama combine to shoot 8-of-30 from the field. They'll likely play better and may win, but OKC can cover.

Pick 2 Over/Under Bet

Best Bet · Total Points Over 219.5 Total Points -110 The total for this game has been set at 219.5. Game 5 finished at 241 combined points, blowing past the closing line of 216.5 by nearly 25 points. Games 4 and 2 also finished above their respective totals. The series average is now 113.8 points per game for OKC and 112.0 for San Antonio — totaling 225.8 points per game across five games. The series average is more than six points above tonight's posted total. Wembanyama's bounce-back spot also matters for the total. In the last 21 games where Wembanyama took 15 or fewer field goal attempts without injury impact, he averaged 28 points in the following game and topped 30 in nine of those outings. He is likely going to come out aggressive on his home floor with the season on the line. That can help push this game to the over. The Spurs are 5-3 to the Over in their home playoff games. The Thunder are 57.5% to the Over in road games this season. Both teams have strong offensive talent and a motivation to push the pace — San Antonio because they need a big performance to stay alive, and Oklahoma City because SGA and their recently ignited role players are playing with energy and rhythm. The 219.5 line feels like it is anchored too close to the series low-scoring games rather than the series scoring average. Game Total Trend Series Avg: 225.8 pts · Tonight's Line: 219.5

Final Score Prediction