Thunder vs. Spurs: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6 (May 28, 2026)

Top Bets at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 Points

Thunder +3.5

Stephon Castle Over 24.5 Points + Assists

The Thunder and Spurs meet up tonight for Game 6 of their Western Conference Finals series.

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Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

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Series scoring line: 41, 24, 25, 33, 20. Average: 28.6 points per game.

Victor Wembanyama posted just 20 points on 4-of-15 shooting in Game 5, his worst offensive showing of the series. The trajectory of his scoring efforts in this series follows a clear pattern — when he has fewer than 15 field goal attempts, he comes back more aggressive the next game. In 21 such cases across his career without injury impact, his average in the following game is 28 points and he has topped 30 in nine of those outings.

With the season on the line, at home, before a sold-out Frost Bank Center crowd, Wembanyama is surely going to demand more touches. San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson made clear in his postgame comments after Game 5 that Wembanyama needs to be more aggressive and take more shots.

I think we'll see Wemby come out firing.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder's road credentials support this leg. The Thunder went 30-10 on the road in the regular season and 5-1 in the playoffs on the road.

The combination of their depth, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ability to take over a game, and their historically disciplined approach in hostile environments means they do not crumble on the road.

While the Spurs have the desperation angle working in their favor, I think OKC can cover this spread and will put up a much better fight than it did in Game 4, the last game in San Antonio.

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Stephon Castle has been the Spurs' most reliable second scorer throughout this series. The sophomore guard finished Game 5 with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 7-of-11 shooting — his best game of the series and arguably the most efficient performance by any player in the building that night. When Wembanyama was held to 20 points, Castle carried San Antonio's offense.

Castle's Points + Assists line sits at 24.5 for this game. So far in these playoffs, he's averaging a combined 26.1 PA and just had 30 PA last time out.

His role in the Spurs' offense has expanded steadily as the series has progressed. In Games 1 and 2, his usage was lower and more deferential. Castle has taken on a larger ballhandling and creation role, especially when OKC's defense funnels double-teams toward Wembanyama. Castle is now the safety valve who draws those defensive rotations and converts in open space.

SGP Odds at Publication: +558

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

