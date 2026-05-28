Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Braves vs. Red Sox NRFI

Cubs vs. Pirates NRFI

Astros vs. Rangers

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick #1: Braves at Red Sox — 4:10 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Payton Tolle

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Chris Sale — First Inning Profile

Chris Sale's season ERA of 1.89 and WHIP of 0.87 tell the story of a left-hander operating at a level few pitchers his age have ever reached. More relevant to NRFI betting is Sale's first-inning profile: he consistently establishes his slider early in counts, generates weak contact against the first batter, and rarely allows traffic in the opening frame.

Sale's pitch sequencing sets up the NRFI naturally. He opens with elevated fastballs to generate early chases and transitions to his sweeping slider to put hitters away. The Atlanta Braves' rotation has one of the best first-inning ERA profiles in the NL, and Sale is the leader of that group.

Payton Tolle — First Inning Profile

Payton Tolle has quietly been one of the best young arms in Boston's rotation, carrying a 2.45 ERA, an xERA of 2.19, and a 2.93 FIP through six starts. His first-inning efficiency has been notable — he attacks the zone aggressively, limits walks, and has not been prone to the kind of early-inning disasters that sink NRFI bets.

Boston Lineup Assessment

The Red Sox are one of the weakest offenses in baseball in 2026, ranking 29th in runs per game (3.7) and carrying a .696 team OPS. With Roman Anthony (injured) unavailable, their top-of-the-order threat is diminished.

NRFI Context

The game total for this matchup opened at 7.5 — one of the lowest on the full slate. Oddsmakers are effectively pricing in starting pitcher success, which directly supports the NRFI. When the total is set at 7.5 or below, the average first-inning scoring probability drops sharply on both sides.

NRFI Pick #2: Cubs at Pirates — 6:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Paul Skenes

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Paul Skenes — First Inning Profile

Paul Skenes does not ease into games — he attacks from pitch one. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner enters most starts with his two-seam fastball running at 98-100 mph and a sweeper that generates whiffs at an elite rate. His first-inning strikeout average is higher than his overall per-inning average, because opposing hitters have not yet had the opportunity to time his velocity or see his pitch sequencing. In his last two starts — 16 shutout innings total — he has not allowed a first-inning run in either outing.

Colin Rea — First Inning Profile

Colin Rea's overall numbers (4.83 ERA, 44 strikeouts through 11 appearances) are not those of a dominant pitcher, but NRFI betting is not about overall ERA. Rea is a veteran who relies on deception, a fringe-average fastball, and a well-placed changeup. His approach — working ahead in counts and pitching to contact — actually serves NRFI bets well in the first inning. He does not walk the ballpark, which is the primary risk factor for first-inning runs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup is led by Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz. Both hit left-handed — a split that Rea has managed adequately in his career. The key risk here is Cruz, who has power from the right side and can do damage on a first-pitch fastball. But Cruz has also been prone to chasing breaking balls, and Rea mixes his changeup effectively versus right-handed hitters.

NRFI Pick #3: Astros at Rangers — 8:05 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Nathan Eovaldi

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Spencer Arrighetti — First Inning Profile

Spencer Arrighetti has been the Houston Astros' biggest pitching revelation of 2026. His 1.32 ERA is not a total fluke — his Baseball Savant metrics show an average exit velocity allowed of 86.7 mph and a barrel rate of just 5.8%, confirming he is generating genuinely weak contact. His first-inning profile benefits from his fastball velocity (sits 94-96 mph) and his split-finger, which drops out of the strike zone at a sharp angle that right-handed hitters consistently chase.

Nathan Eovaldi — First Inning Profile

Nathan Eovaldi has been excellent in his last four starts, covering at least seven innings each time and allowing just four runs across 29 innings in that stretch. His season ERA of 3.65 and WHIP of 1.14 reflect a reliable, durable starter who controls the first inning well. Eovaldi opens with his upper-90s fastball and backs it with a nasty splitter — a combination that generates first-pitch strikes and early-count chases.

Rangers vs. Astros Matchup Context

This is the series finale of the Silver Boot Series, with Houston having won the previous game. The intensity of the rivalry — and a Texas Rangers team playing at home — typically tightens pitching approaches. Both starters have incentives to establish control early. Globe Life Field helps, too, as it's a pitcher-friendly environment.

NRFI Betting Strategy Tips

Focus on the starting pitchers, not the overall game total.

The most important variable in any NRFI bet is the two starting pitchers — their first-inning ERA, walk rate, and recent command. A pitcher with a walk rate above 3.5 per nine innings is a structural risk regardless of his overall ERA.

Walk rate is the enemy of NRFI bets.

A walk in the first inning immediately advances the base-out state toward scoring. Arrighetti's walk rate is the one concern on Thursday's card; his command has been better in recent starts, but his season BB/9 is something to watch.

Low game totals correlate directly with NRFI probability.

When the total is set at 7.5 or below, the market is pricing in elite pitching — which suppresses first-inning scoring probability on both sides.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.