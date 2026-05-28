World Cup History and Winners By Year

The World Cup is most likely the biggest sporting event on the planet, and the 2026 edition kicks off soon, with the first match taking place June 11.

Here's a complete history of the previous World Cup winners.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Winners By Year

The World Cup kicked off in Uruguay in 1930 as an experiment to see whether the world cared enough about soccer for an international tournament to make money. Soccer is ingrained in Uruguayan society, and the nation was celebrating a century of independence, so they offered to host the tournament and invited teams from 4 continents to come to South America. Japan, Siam, and Egypt withdrew, making that first World Cup a 13-team affair with 7 squads from South America, 4 from Europe, and the United States and Mexico.

Uruguay was a powerhouse, having just won Olympic gold in soccer in 1928. The hosts proved too strong once again, beating Argentina 4-2 in the final at the Estadio Centenario. Passionate crowds and nascent tactics set the tone for the global spectacle to come. The world decided to run it back in 4 years.

The competition crossed the Atlantic. Italy hosted in 1934 and rode disciplined defending and clinical finishing to beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time in the final. Four years later (1938) in France, the Azzurri defended their crown with a 4-2 win over Hungary, becoming the first repeat winners. Italy was international soccer's first dynasty, and now they can't even qualify for a World Cup.

These founding chapters of the World Cup introduced themes of upsets, tactical evolution, and the emotional weight of a nation’s hopes. We learned that favorites can falter under pressure, and hosting is no guarantee of glory. We also learned that soccer is best in South America and Europe. That has not changed. You won't find a single non-Euro, non-South American team on the following list of World Cup champions:

Year Host Champion Runner-Up Score 1930 Uruguay Uruguay Argentina 4-2 1934 Italy Italy Czech. 2-1 (a.e.t.) 1938 France Italy Hungary 4-2 1950 Brazil Uruguay Brazil 2-1 1954 Switzerland W Germany Hungary 3-2 1958 Sweden Brazil Sweden 5-2 1962 Chile Brazil Czechoslovakia 3-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Not only has every single World Cup championship gone to either a South American team (10 championships) or a European team (12 championships), but a team from any other continent hasn't even reached the finals. Europe and South America have an absolute stranglehold on the international soccer scene, and the FanDuel Sportsbook futures odds for the 2026 World Cup show that all the top teams are, again, from the "chalky" areas of the soccer world.

Post-War World Cup Championships 1950-1966

World War II forced a hiatus, and the tournament didn’t return until 1950. The scene shifted back to South America as Brazil hosted a festival of football at the Maracana, expecting to celebrate, but their final group-stage match was a showdown with Uruguay. Needing only a draw to advance, Brazil was stunned 2-1 before more than 200,000 shell-shocked fanatics. The Maracanazo broke Brazilian hearts and cemented Uruguay’s status as big-game slayers.

The 4 tournaments in Uruguay and Italy had 2 titles each. Uruguay has not returned to the top of the podium, but Italy has twice more in 1970 and 1994.

An iconic World Cup moment came in 1954 when Switzerland hosted a tournament now remembered for the Miracle of Bern. West Germany, huge underdogs, toppled Hungary’s Magical Magyars 3-2 in the final, abruptly ending a 4-year Hungarian unbeaten run, denying Hungary what seemed a sure title, and signaling Germany’s rise to international soccer dominance.

Four years later, in 1958, a teenage Pele scored twice in the final and helped Brazil beat Sweden 5-2, announcing himself as a global superstar. That 1958 triumph marked Brazil’s first-ever title and the birth of a new kind of attacking swagger on the world stage. It took Brazil 28 years to get their first one, but they now lead all countries in World Cup titles with 5.

Brazil immediately backed up their 1958 title in 1962 in Chile, beating Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final. With Pele injured, Garrincha took center stage and scored 4 goals in the knockout stages, earning both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. The baton then passed to England in 1966. On home soil, the Three Lions rode tactical discipline and feverish support to a 4-2 extra-time win over West Germany at Wembley. Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick, including a debated “did it cross the line?” strike (long before the days of Hawk-Eye or GoalRef), were the talking points that year.

World Cup Championships in the 70s, 80s, and 90s

The 1970 World Cup in Mexico delivered a team for the ages. Brazil’s roster was stacked with Pelé, Jairzinho, Tostão, and captain Carlos Alberto. They swept opponents aside with ease, playing a beautiful brand of free-flowing soccer. They thumped Italy 4-1 in the final and were not tested all tournament, winning each knockout-stage game by multiple goals.

Pele’s opening header and Carlos Alberto’s thunderous 4th sealed Brazil's 3rd title. They were now officially an international soccer dynasty.

The 1982 World Cup in Spain expanded the field to 24 teams from the original 16 and delivered a thriller as Italy stumbled through the first round before erupting. Paolo Rossi, fresh from a match-fixing ban, scored a hat-trick against pre-tournament faves Brazil in the second group-stage match and twice more against Poland in the semis. Italy beat West Germany 3-1 in the final for their 3rd title and first since 1938, with Rossi finishing top scorer and becoming a symbol for redemption and second chances.

The 1986 World Cup in Mexico belonged to Argentina's Diego Maradona. In the quarter-final, he delivered both the infamous Hand of God and the Goal of the Century against England. Most players never get a play named after them. Maradona got 2 in a single match.

He scored again in the semi-final and supplied 2 assists in the final as Argentina edged West Germany 3-2. Maradona’s creativity carried Argentina to a 2nd championship and cemented his status as one of the game’s greatest solo acts.

The party shifted to the United States in 1994, expanding the sport’s global reach. The final between Brazil and Italy ended goalless after 120 minutes of chess-like football, the exact opposite type of game the rowdy American crowd was itching for. Brazil prevailed 3-2 on penalties when Roberto Baggio sailed his kick over the bar. It was Brazil’s 4th crown and first in the post-Pele era. To make a couple of American sports analogies, we're still waiting for a Bulls championship in the post-Jordan era and a Yankees World Series in the post-Jeter era. It's easier said than done to retool after the loss of an all-time great and continue playing at an elite level.

World Cup Champions in the 21st Century

The 2002 World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, was the first-ever in Asia. Brazil returned to the summit, beating Germany 2-0 in the final for their 5th title (the most all-time). Ronaldo (the Brazilian one, not the Portuguese one), fresh off career-threatening knee injuries, scored both goals in that final match to claim the Golden Boot with 8 in the tournament.

Germany’s run, underpinned by goalkeeper Oliver Kahn’s heroics and Miroslav Klose’s headers, hinted at their future success. The tournament also produced a shock semi-final appearance for co-host South Korea, showing that Asian football was ready to challenge the old order.

Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup and witnessed a dramatic finale. Italy and France battled to a 1-1 draw. Zinedine Zidane converted an early Panenka penalty but was later, infamously, sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi. In the shootout, Italy was perfect while France blinked, giving the Azzurri their 4th title. Little did these guys know that they'd fail to even qualify for back-to-back World Cups in a decade's time.

Host South Africa brought the tournament to Africa for the first time in 2010, and the world learned what vuvuzelas were. Spain dominated possession with tiki-taka and edged the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time in Johannesburg thanks to Andres Iniesta’s Cup-winning finish. La Roja’s first World Cup crown capped a golden era bookended by Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia served up a spectacle as France swept their way to title number 2 with a 4-2 win over a Cinderella Croatian team in the final. Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty, Paul Pogba rifled in a left-footed shot, and teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe iced the game late. Croatia’s run, fuelled by Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, highlighted the power of midfield intelligence, but they couldn’t contain France’s pace and depth.

Qatar 2022, the fall World Cup, produced one of the wildest finals ever as Argentina stormed out to a 2-0 lead against defending-champion France, only for Kylian Mbappe to strike twice in 2 minutes and force extra time.

In that extra 30, Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead again 3-2, but Mbappe answered by completing his hat trick. After 120 minutes, the score was 3-3, and we were going to penalties in the final for the first time since 2006. In the shootout, Argentina prevailed 4-2, giving Messi his long-awaited crown and making Mbappe only the 2nd player all-time to score 3 goals in a finals match.

Across 22 World Cup tournaments, some clear trends emerge. Brazil remains the pacesetter with 5 titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), while Germany and Italy have 4 each. Argentina sits on 3. Hosts have won 6 times, proving that familiarity and support matter to a degree. But Brazil’s victories in Sweden and Mexico, plus West Germany’s win in Italy, show that quality can conquer hostile environments.

For group-stage previews, team news, and updated odds as the tournament approaches, visit our World Cup research hub for the full breakdown.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What are the odds that the US wins the World Cup?

The USMNT is listed at +6000 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

When is the first USA match at the 2026 World Cup?

The USMNT opens its tourney against Paraguay on June 12.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

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