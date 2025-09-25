Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 25

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Luis Severino record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs