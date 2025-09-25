MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 25
Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Luis Severino record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Houston Astros at Athletics
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
- Jonah Tong (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances