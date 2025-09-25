FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 25

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Luis Severino record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
  • Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics

  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

  • Jonah Tong (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

