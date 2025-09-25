Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

New Orleans Saints TE Juwan Johnson will be up against the second-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (131.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Juwan Johnson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.40

41.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

Johnson has compiled 23.6 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), which ranks him sixth at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 112 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson reeled in six balls on eight targets for 51 yards, good for 5.1 fantasy points.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

