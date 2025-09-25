Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry will take on the 12th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (196.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Henry for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Panthers?

Hunter Henry Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.35

45.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Henry has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 9.5 fantasy points per game (28.5 total points). Overall, he is 76th in fantasy points.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry produced 21 fantasy points, tallying eight receptions on 11 targets for 90 yards and two TDs.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Carolina this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

