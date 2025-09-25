David Njoku Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns will play the Detroit Lions and their 15th-ranked passing defense (208.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

David Njoku Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.57

41.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Njoku Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Njoku is currently the 24th-ranked player in fantasy (206th overall), with 11.7 total fantasy points (3.9 per game).

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Njoku caught five balls on seven targets for 40 yards, good for 4.0 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

