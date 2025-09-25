MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 25
Will Rowdy Tellez or Byron Buxton go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 122 games (has homered in 23% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games
- James Outman (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Ryan Fitzgerald (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 139 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
Houston Astros at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 119 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 157 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 139 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 152 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 97 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Brett Harris (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 154 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 122 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 146 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 156 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 155 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 155 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 149 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 145 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 154 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 151 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jose Siri (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 66 games
- Brooks Raley (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Carlos Santana (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)