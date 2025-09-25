Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 25

Will Rowdy Tellez or Byron Buxton go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 122 games (has homered in 23% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 122 games (has homered in 23% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 71 games James Outman (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Ryan Fitzgerald (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 139 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 139 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

Houston Astros at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 119 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 119 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 157 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 157 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 151 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 139 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 139 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 152 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 152 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 146 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 97 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 97 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 114 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 154 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 154 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 122 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 122 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 150 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 146 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 146 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 156 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 156 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs