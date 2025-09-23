MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 23
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Brad Lord surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
- Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Houston Astros at Athletics
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Johan Oviedo (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Hurston Waldrep (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 46 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances