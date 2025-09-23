Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 23

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Brad Lord surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 7.8 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Houston Astros at Athletics

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Cristian Javier (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances Johan Oviedo (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +138) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Hurston Waldrep (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 46 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles