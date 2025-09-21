MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 21
Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Kai-Wei Teng (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances