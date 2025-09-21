Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 21

Will Tyler Glasnow strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies

German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers