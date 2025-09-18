FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday's MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 18

Will Ryan Weathers strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can McCade Brown record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

  • Ryan Weathers (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • McCade Brown (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

