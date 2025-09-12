Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 12

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Justin Verlander exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +102) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

Jonah Tong (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -154) | 7.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox