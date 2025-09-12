MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 12
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Justin Verlander exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Texas Rangers at New York Mets
- Jonah Tong (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances