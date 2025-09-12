FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 12

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Justin Verlander exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
  • Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

  • Jonah Tong (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins

  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup