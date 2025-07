Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 12

Will Joe Ryan strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mitchell Parker record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers

Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Lance McCullers (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins