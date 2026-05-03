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MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 3

Will Nolan McLean strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres

  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

  • Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

  • Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Chris Paddack (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

  • Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

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