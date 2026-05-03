MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 3
Will Nolan McLean strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
- Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels
- Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Chris Paddack (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
- Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays
- Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances