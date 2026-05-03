Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 3

Will Nolan McLean strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres

Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Chris Paddack (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Matz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers