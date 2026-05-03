Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-20)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-220) | COL: (+184)

ATL: (-220) | COL: (+184) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108)

ATL: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-2, 3.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider for the Braves and Kyle Freeland (1-2) for the Rockies. Strider and his team were 8-15-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Strider and his team won 33.3% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 6-12. The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (60.9%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +184 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Braves are -130 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +108.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Rockies game on May 3, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 22 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -220 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 23-11-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 14-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Colorado has a record of 4-4 (50%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-19-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 20-14-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 39 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .293 with 24 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .639.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Olson has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Drake Baldwin is slashing .312/.391/.522 this season and leads the Braves with an OPS of .913.

Among all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .915, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Albies brings a 14-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with five doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Michael Harris II has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .321 this season.

Harris has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with a home run and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has six doubles, nine home runs and six walks while batting .319. He's slugging .670 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Moniak heads into this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has totaled 29 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Troy Johnston has a .366 on-base percentage while slugging .447. Both lead his team.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

5/2/2026: 9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/1/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/15/2025: 10-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

10-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 6/14/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 6/13/2025: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 4/30/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 4/29/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

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