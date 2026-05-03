Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (13-20) vs. Miami Marlins (16-17)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 2-3, 5.50 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-4, 6.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (2-3) to the mound, while Chris Paddack (0-4) will get the nod for the Marlins. Luzardo's team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Paddack's starts. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for three Paddack starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -142 favorite, while Miami is a +120 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and Philadelphia is +125 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Marlins on May 3, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 9-7 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 6-27-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 21.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-11).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-13-1).

The Marlins have put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .479.

He is 78th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber has 25 hits and an OBP of .361, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .210 and slugging .555.

He is 149th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.374) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Brandon Marsh has four home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Marsh has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has collected 30 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .309 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has a .426 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .336 while slugging .475.

He is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Otto Lopez has a .500 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .239 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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