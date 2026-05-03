Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-16) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-13)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Reds.TV

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-215) | CIN: -1.5 (+176)

PIT: +1.5 (-215) | CIN: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-2, 3.71 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 3-1, 2.65 ERA

The Pirates will call on Braxton Ashcraft (1-2) versus the Reds and Chase Burns (3-1). Ashcraft and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ashcraft's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Reds have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Burns' starts. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Burns start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +102 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Reds are +176 to cover, while the Pirates are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

Pirates versus Reds, on May 3, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 18-15-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've finished 14-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cincinnati has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).

The Reds have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-11-1).

The Reds have collected a 19-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.4% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .316. He has an on-base percentage of .401 and a slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

O'Hearn hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408. He's batting .264 and slugging .438.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Reynolds takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (28) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.

Oneil Cruz is batting .257 with a .318 OBP and 27 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Cruz heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has collected 36 hits with a .352 OBP while slugging .554. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .277.

His batting average ranks 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .288 with five doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .243 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

5/2/2026: 17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

17-7 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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