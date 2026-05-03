Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) vs. Washington Nationals (15-19)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | WSH: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | WSH: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 0-4, 0.00 ERA

Littell (0-4) will start for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Brewers. When Littell starts, the Nationals are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Littell's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Nationals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -132 favorite, while Washington is a +112 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +130 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -160.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

Brewers versus Nationals on May 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (65%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 32 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 20-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 15 of the 33 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

Washington has gone 13-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (46.4%).

The Nationals have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-11-2).

The Nationals have put together an 18-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 32 hits and an OBP of .428 this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.

He is 38th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Turang has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with three doubles, six walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has hit three homers this season while driving in 23 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with a double, a home run, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.319/.430.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 21 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .323.

Frelick has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 110th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with 33 hits and a .403 OBP. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .535.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile has a slugging percentage of .378, a team-high for the Nationals.

Curtis Mead has five doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .214.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

5/2/2026: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/1/2026: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/12/2026: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/11/2026: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/3/2025: 14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/2/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

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