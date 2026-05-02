Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 2

Will Emmet Sheehan strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Matthew Liberatore record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals