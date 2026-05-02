MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 2
Will Emmet Sheehan strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Matthew Liberatore record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
- Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
- Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances