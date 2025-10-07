Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 7

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Carlos Rodon record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees