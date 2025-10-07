MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 7
Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Carlos Rodon record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances