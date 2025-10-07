Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

On Thursday in college football, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are playing the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-162) | Georgia Southern: (+136)

Southern Miss: (-162) | Georgia Southern: (+136) Spread: Southern Miss: -3.5 (-104) | Georgia Southern: +3.5 (-118)

Southern Miss: -3.5 (-104) | Georgia Southern: +3.5 (-118) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Southern Miss is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Southern Miss has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Southern Miss' five games have hit the over.

Georgia Southern has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

Georgia Southern has played five games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (52.3%)

Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Georgia Southern is an underdog by 3.5 points against Southern Miss. Georgia Southern is -118 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -104.

Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

The over/under for Southern Miss-Georgia Southern on Oct. 9 is 60.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Southern Miss vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern reveal Southern Miss as the favorite (-162) and Georgia Southern as the underdog (+136).

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 31.0 61 26.2 77 55.1 5 Georgia Southern 26.0 95 37.4 127 56.5 5

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

