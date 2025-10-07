Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-300) | Sam Houston: (+240)
- Spread: Jacksonville State: -7.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +7.5 (-105)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won twice against the spread this year.
- Jacksonville State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
- Out of five Jacksonville State games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- Sam Houston has not won a game against the spread this year.
- Sam Houston doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Sam Houston has seen three of its five games go over the point total.
Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (72.9%)
Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Point Spread
Sam Houston is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Jacksonville State. Sam Houston is -105 to cover the spread, and Jacksonville State is -115.
Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Over/Under
The Jacksonville State-Sam Houston game on Oct. 9 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Jacksonville State-Sam Houston, Jacksonville State is the favorite at -300, and Sam Houston is +240.
Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Jacksonville State
|29.6
|71
|26.8
|82
|55.7
|5
|Sam Houston
|15.0
|132
|41.6
|133
|54.5
|5
Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Huntsville, Texas
- Stadium: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
