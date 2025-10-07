Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-300) | Sam Houston: (+240)

Jacksonville State: (-300) | Sam Houston: (+240) Spread: Jacksonville State: -7.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +7.5 (-105)

Jacksonville State: -7.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +7.5 (-105) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won twice against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

Out of five Jacksonville State games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Sam Houston has not won a game against the spread this year.

Sam Houston doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Sam Houston has seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (72.9%)

Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Jacksonville State vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Jacksonville State 29.6 71 26.8 82 55.7 5 Sam Houston 15.0 132 41.6 133 54.5 5

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Stadium: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

