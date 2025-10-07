Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are among the college football squads busy on Thursday, versus the Kennesaw State Owls.
Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-245) | Kennesaw State: (+200)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech: -6.5 (-114) | Kennesaw State: +6.5 (-106)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered the spread in every game this season.
- Louisiana Tech has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of Louisiana Tech's five games this season has hit the over.
- Kennesaw State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Kennesaw State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- One of Kennesaw State's five games has hit the over.
Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bulldogs win (69%)
Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Point Spread
Louisiana Tech is favored by 6.5 points versus Kennesaw State. Louisiana Tech is -114 to cover the spread, while Kennesaw State is -106.
Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Over/Under
A total of 45.5 points has been set for the Louisiana Tech-Kennesaw State game on Oct. 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State reveal Louisiana Tech as the favorite (-245) and Kennesaw State as the underdog (+200).
Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisiana Tech
|28.0
|82
|13.6
|13
|48.1
|5
|Kennesaw State
|19.4
|120
|23.2
|55
|51.7
|5
Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium
