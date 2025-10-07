Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are among the college football squads busy on Thursday, versus the Kennesaw State Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-245) | Kennesaw State: (+200)

Louisiana Tech: (-245) | Kennesaw State: (+200) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -6.5 (-114) | Kennesaw State: +6.5 (-106)

Louisiana Tech: -6.5 (-114) | Kennesaw State: +6.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread in every game this season.

Louisiana Tech has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Louisiana Tech's five games this season has hit the over.

Kennesaw State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Kennesaw State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Kennesaw State's five games has hit the over.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (69%)

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is favored by 6.5 points versus Kennesaw State. Louisiana Tech is -114 to cover the spread, while Kennesaw State is -106.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Over/Under

A total of 45.5 points has been set for the Louisiana Tech-Kennesaw State game on Oct. 9, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Kennesaw State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State reveal Louisiana Tech as the favorite (-245) and Kennesaw State as the underdog (+200).

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 28.0 82 13.6 13 48.1 5 Kennesaw State 19.4 120 23.2 55 51.7 5

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State analysis on FanDuel Research.