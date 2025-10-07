MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 7
Will Cal Raleigh or Kerry Carpenter hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 152 games (has homered in 28.7% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 77 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 130 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 151 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)