Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 7

Will Cal Raleigh or Kerry Carpenter hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 16% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees