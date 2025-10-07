FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Tuesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert
  • Records: Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 52.17%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 47.83%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Shane Bieber
  • Records: Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 58.43%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.57%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

