MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 7
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Tuesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.17%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.83%
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.43%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.57%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.