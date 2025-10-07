Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 7

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Tuesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert

Jack Flaherty vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72)

Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.17%

52.17% Tigers Win Probability: 47.83%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Shane Bieber

Carlos Rodon vs. Shane Bieber Records: Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68)

Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.43%

58.43% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.57%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.