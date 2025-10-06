Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on Oct. 6
In MLB action on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs for Game 2 of the NLDS.
Brewers vs Cubs Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)
- Date: Monday, October 6, 2025
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, and HBO Max
Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102)
- Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-215) | CHC: -1.5 (+176)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby (Brewers) - 5-2, 2.16 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-8, 3.73 ERA
The probable starters are Aaron Ashby (5-2, 2.16 ERA) for the Brewers and Shota Imanaga (9-8, 3.73 ERA) for the Cubs. Ashby and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ashby's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs are 9-15-0 against the spread when Imanaga starts. The Cubs have a 4-4 record in Imanaga's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)
Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at +102, and Milwaukee is -120 playing at home.
Brewers vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +176 to cover, while the Brewers are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under
- Brewers versus Cubs on Oct. 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in 61, or 62.9%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 52-25 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 160 opportunities.
- In 160 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 88-72-0 against the spread.
- The Cubs have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-27).
- Chicago has a record of 11-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (39.3%).
- In the 161 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-11).
- The Cubs have a 77-84-0 record against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee OPS (.794) this season. He has a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .435.
- He is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Turang hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, three walks and five RBIs.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- William Contreras has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.355/.399.
- Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (148) this season while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.
- Chourio brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker a has .377 on-base percentage to lead the Cubs. He's batting .266 while slugging .464.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Nico Hoerner's .394 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualifying players, he is eighth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .245 with 31 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks.
Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head
- 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
