Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on Oct. 6

In MLB action on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs for Game 2 of the NLDS.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Monday, October 6, 2025 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TBS, truTV, and HBO Max

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-215) | CHC: -1.5 (+176)

MIL: +1.5 (-215) | CHC: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby (Brewers) - 5-2, 2.16 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-8, 3.73 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Ashby (5-2, 2.16 ERA) for the Brewers and Shota Imanaga (9-8, 3.73 ERA) for the Cubs. Ashby and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ashby's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs are 9-15-0 against the spread when Imanaga starts. The Cubs have a 4-4 record in Imanaga's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at +102, and Milwaukee is -120 playing at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +176 to cover, while the Brewers are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

Brewers versus Cubs on Oct. 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 61, or 62.9%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 52-25 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 160 opportunities.

In 160 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 88-72-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-27).

Chicago has a record of 11-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (39.3%).

In the 161 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-11).

The Cubs have a 77-84-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee OPS (.794) this season. He has a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .435.

He is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Turang hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.355/.399.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (148) this season while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.

Chourio brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .377 on-base percentage to lead the Cubs. He's batting .266 while slugging .464.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner's .394 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players, he is eighth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .245 with 31 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

