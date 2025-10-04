FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Vikings vs. Browns Anytime TD Scorer 10/5/25

Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season is here, meaning more international games! With the Minnesota Vikings facing the Cleveland Browns in London, FanDuel Sportsbook and Kay Adams have teamed up for a special offer!

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on an "Anytime Touchdown" wager for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns NFL International Series game on October 5th, 2025!

Minnesota and Cleveland are set to kick off at 9:30am ET on Sunday morning! With known commodities on both sides of this International Series game, there's no shortage of potential touchdown scorers to consider for this FanDuel NFL promo.

Check out the top Vikings vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer odds below.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Mason -115 Quinshon Judkins -105 Justin Jefferson +175 Jordan Addison +290 T.J. Hockenson +360 Jerry Jeudy +370 David Njoku +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

All Vikings-Browns touchdown scorer odds eligible for this FanDuel NFL promo can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost for any wager on an "Anytime Touchdown" wager for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns NFL International Series Game on October 5th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 1:00 PM ET on October 5, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.