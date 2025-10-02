Thursday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 2

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Michael Busch go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 19.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 19.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 154 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 154 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 158 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 158 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR

+680 to hit a HR Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 156 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees