Troy vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Troy Trojans are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the South Alabama Jaguars.

Troy vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-126) | South Alabama: (+108)

Troy: (-126) | South Alabama: (+108) Spread: Troy: -1.5 (-115) | South Alabama: +1.5 (-105)

Troy: -1.5 (-115) | South Alabama: +1.5 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Troy vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Troy has won twice against the spread this year.

Troy has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Troy has had one game (of four) go over the total this year.

South Alabama has posted two wins against the spread this year.

South Alabama has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, three of South Alabama's five games have hit the over.

Troy vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (54.2%)

Troy vs South Alabama Point Spread

Troy is a 1.5-point favorite against South Alabama. Troy is -115 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -105.

Troy vs South Alabama Over/Under

The over/under for Troy-South Alabama on Oct. 4 is 46.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Troy vs South Alabama Moneyline

Troy is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while South Alabama is a +108 underdog.

Troy vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 20.5 117 23.0 52 48.5 4 South Alabama 25.2 76 31.8 126 54.5 5

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)

