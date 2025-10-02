Duke vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Duke Blue Devils versus the California Golden Bears is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Duke vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-142) | Cal: (+120)

Duke: (-142) | Cal: (+120) Spread: Duke: -2.5 (-120) | Cal: +2.5 (-102)

Duke: -2.5 (-120) | Cal: +2.5 (-102) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Duke vs Cal Betting Trends

Duke has won twice against the spread this season.

Duke has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Duke has played five games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Cal has beaten the spread three times in five games.

Cal has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Cal and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Duke vs Cal Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Bears win (50.4%)

Duke vs Cal Point Spread

Duke is a 2.5-point favorite against Cal. Duke is -120 to cover the spread, and Cal is -102.

Duke vs Cal Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Duke-Cal on Oct. 4, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Duke vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Duke is a -142 favorite.

Duke vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Duke 34.8 25 26.4 102 54.1 5 Cal 24.8 82 18.0 47 49.1 5

Duke vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

