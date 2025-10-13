MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 13
Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- José Quintana (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Blake Treinen (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)