Monday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 13

Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 25% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers