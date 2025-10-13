MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 13
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Take a look at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:03 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs.
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Mariners (90-72)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.56%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.44%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Brewers (97-65), Dodgers (93-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.72%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.28%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.