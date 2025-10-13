Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on Oct. 13
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS is on the MLB schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max
Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-152) | MIL: (+128)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)
The Dodgers will give the ball to Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA), while the Brewers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Snell's team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Snell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4.
Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (51.7%)
Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.
Dodgers vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -132 to cover, and the Dodgers are +110.
Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Brewers on Oct. 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 85, or 58.2%, of the 146 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 60 times in 105 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 166 opportunities.
- The Dodgers are 73-93-0 against the spread in their 166 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've gone 34-26 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.
- The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 164 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-80-2).
- The Brewers have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 90-74-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.
- Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has a .359 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .288.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 71st in slugging.
- Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- William Contreras has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks while batting .260.
- Jackson Chourio paces his team with 148 hits.
Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head
- 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!