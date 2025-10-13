Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on Oct. 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-152) | MIL: (+128)

LAD: (-152) | MIL: (+128) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

The Dodgers will give the ball to Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA), while the Brewers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Snell's team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Snell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.7%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -132 to cover, and the Dodgers are +110.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Brewers on Oct. 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 85, or 58.2%, of the 146 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 60 times in 105 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 166 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 73-93-0 against the spread in their 166 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've gone 34-26 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 164 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-80-2).

The Brewers have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 90-74-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a .359 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .288.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks while batting .260.

Jackson Chourio paces his team with 148 hits.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

