UTEP vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Wednesday in college football, the UTEP Miners are playing the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

UTEP vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTEP: (-134) | Sam Houston: (+112)

UTEP: (-134) | Sam Houston: (+112) Spread: UTEP: -2.5 (-114) | Sam Houston: +2.5 (-106)

UTEP: -2.5 (-114) | Sam Houston: +2.5 (-106) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTEP vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

UTEP has one win against the spread this year.

UTEP is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of five UTEP games have gone over the point total this year.

Sam Houston has posted one win against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Sam Houston has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

Of six Sam Houston games so far this season, four have hit the over.

UTEP vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miners win (50.4%)

UTEP vs Sam Houston Point Spread

UTEP is favored by 2.5 points over Sam Houston. UTEP is -114 to cover the spread, with Sam Houston being -106.

UTEP vs Sam Houston Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for UTEP-Sam Houston on Oct. 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UTEP vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sam Houston-UTEP, Sam Houston is the underdog at +112, and UTEP is -134.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTEP 18.7 119 25.3 72 50.7 6 Sam Houston 17 127 39.5 132 54.5 6

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Stadium: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

