Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 2 on Oct. 13

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Seattle Mariners for Game 2 of the ALCS.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Time: 5:03 p.m. ET

5:03 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Fox Sports 1 and FOX

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | SEA: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | SEA: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+118) | SEA: +1.5 (-142)

TOR: -1.5 (+118) | SEA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.44 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA). Yesavage and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yesavage's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 9-15-0 ATS record in Gilbert's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for three Gilbert starts this season -- they lost every time.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.6%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -162 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are +118 to cover, and the Mariners are -142.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Mariners contest on Oct. 13 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 50 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 24-8 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 89 of their 165 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 94-71-0 in 165 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 48.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-22).

Seattle is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 162 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-71-5).

The Mariners have a 73-89-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.397) and total hits (153) this season. He's batting .307 while slugging .556.

He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in the major leagues.

Springer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with a .398 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Alejandro Kirk has 15 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has an on-base percentage of .359 and has 147 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .295.

Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks while batting .228.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head

10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

