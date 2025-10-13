Monday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 13

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Bryce Miller surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers