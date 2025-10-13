MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 13
Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Bryce Miller surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances