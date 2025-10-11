MLB
Saturday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 11
Will Michael Busch or Seiya Suzuki go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)