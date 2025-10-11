FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (0-0-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-0)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-178)Canucks (+146)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (58.9%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Canucks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Canucks, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Canucks reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-178) and Vancouver as the underdog (+146) on the road.

