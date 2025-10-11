NHL
Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (0-0-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-178)
|Canucks (+146)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (58.9%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Canucks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Canucks, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Canucks reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-178) and Vancouver as the underdog (+146) on the road.