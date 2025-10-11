Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 5 on Oct. 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs for Game 5 of the NLDS.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | CHC: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | CHC: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs TBA (Cubs)

As of this writing, neither squad has named their starting pitcher for this postseason contest.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cubs, Milwaukee is the favorite at -146, and Chicago is +124 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Cubs are -182 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +150.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

Brewers versus Cubs, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (62.6%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-11 when favored by -146 or more this year.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 82 of 163 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 89-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have gone 19-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Chicago has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 164 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-76-11).

The Cubs have covered 48.2% of their games this season, going 79-85-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .359, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .288 on the season.

He is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is batting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the majors.

William Contreras has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.355/.399.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (148) this season while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.

Chourio has safely hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .268 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best .377 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .464.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 44th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .394 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is eighth in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .247 with 37 doubles, four triples, 31 home runs and 29 walks.

Michael Busch has racked up 137 hits to lead his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

